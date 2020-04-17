COVID-19: How states stand by numbers in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, says nineteen states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, were so far confirmed with cases of coronavirus, #COVID19 disease in the country.

The country reported 35 new cases Thursday night.

The Centre tweeted at its Twitter handle @NCDCGov on Thursday, that as at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 are 19 and the FCT.

From the tweet, Lagos has the highest cases of 251, followed by FCT which has 67.

Down the ladder, Benue and Anambra have the lowest with one each.

Lagos- 251, FCT- 67 Kano- 21, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 13, Ogun- 9, Katsina- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 6, Kwara- 4, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.