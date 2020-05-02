COVID-19: How Kebbi 2nd case escaped, died at home – Health Commissioner

The second case of COVID-19), recorded in Kebbi state, who absconded from the hospital, is dead, the state Health Commissioner, Alhaji Jaafaru Mohammed has revealed.

He disclosed this on Saturday, while given situation report of the State Task Force on the pandemic.

“The second case was a patient from the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi. He was a 60 year old man, a known diabetic and hypertensive patient.

“He was brought to the Centre from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, by his relatives.

“After reviewing the case by a Consultant, COVID-19 was suspected and our Rapid Response Team swung into action,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, his samples were taken on the 25th of April, 2020, but, he regrettably absconded before he was taken to the Isolation Centre.

He lamented that, the paitient died at home on the 26th of April ,2020.

“The corpse was taken to UDUTH mortuary, as against the earlier information that, it was taken to Benue State for burial.

“On the 29th of April, 2020,the result turned out to be positive and the Contacts Tracing Team, swung into action.”

He disclosed that the Team had traced twelve close contacts and seventeen other contacts were traced.

“Their samples have been taken to the reference laboratory in UDUTH Sokoto, while the Sokoto State Epidomologist and the Management of UDUTH were contacted,” Mohammed further explained.

He appealed to the people of the state to remain calm, as everything humanly possible was being done by the Task Force, other relevant health professionals and stakeholders, to contain the spread of the disease.

Mohammed also stated that the Task Force has technical support from the Nigeria Centre For Diseases Control (NCDC), in this direction.

In the same vein, the Commissioner disclosed that, the Sokoto Reference Laboratory has been activated at UDUTH, adding, “we are going to reduce the turn around time of the delay of collecting the results of samples.”