COVID-19 helped us focus more on our people in South Africa – Union

The President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, on Saturday said COVID-19 pandemic helped the union to assist more Nigerians during the lockdown.

Olubajo said this during a virtual National Congress, hosted in Pretoria, with the theme entitled: “Post COVID-19 Survival of Small Businesses”.

He said the congress had in attendance, staunch members of the union and other stakeholders.

According to him, loyalty of the union to the community is tested but it is able to surmount all challenges.

Olubajo said that for success to be recorded at any point in life, some level of risks had to be taken, adding that the union was happy to have been able to help members in dire need.

“During this pandemic, many of our compatriots in South Africa were seriously affected economically.

“NUSA has designed a programme to help some small scale businesses in the community and our economic team will unveil the plan very soon,’’ he said.

Speaking on the theme of the Congress, Mr Matthew Okafor, Chairman, Board of Trustees of NUSA emphasised the importance of having both digital and online presence because of the new reality.

Okafor said that the pandemic has proved to all that technology and working smart were the future of work.

“If you’re going to work from home, you need to make sure that you create the conducive space for yourself because most times, you find out that the distraction you create is the distraction you allow.

“The right attitude and good habits will get you to work smart,’’ he said.

Okafor added that the period of the pandemic was the best time to invest in thriving businesses, urging members to buy as much shares as they could.

“It is also vital for businesses to stay in touch with their customers in order to avert trepidation and fear.

“When you communicate, you open up Pandora Box, a lot of wonderful things happen and that’s where you start getting feedback from your client on how to improve on your services.

“You cannot be too busy trying to improve your service, than communicating with your client, because your client is the mainstay of the business,’’ Okafor said.

Also featured at the congress was Nigeria’s former Consul General in South Africa, Amb. Uche Ajulu-Okeke, who urged the union to keep a strong bond amidst all challenges.

“We are faced with immense challenges today as a nation, which also impacts further the ability of Nigeria to cater for her citizens abroad.

“Because the country is facing immense challenges in caring for the citizens at home, there is a very big disconnect between government and citizen.

“These are challenges that the union, being outside the homeland, must learn to adapt itself to as the world changes,’’ Ajulu-Okeke said. (NAN)