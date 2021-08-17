COVID-19 helped to reduce cost of oil production in Nigeria – Sylva

August 17, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Covid-19, News, Oil & Gas, Project 0



The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says had helped to reduce the cost of crude oil production the country.

“We have reduced the cost of production successfully the issues of our local currency notwithstanding.

“ Recently, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the of Petroleum Resources (DPR) have launched programmes on cost reduction and it has impacted the sector

“Both programmes have helped to bring down the cost of production, but what also helped us reducing the cost of production is a very unlikely quarter and that is .

“With , oil prices crashed and a lot of contracts were rationalised and we had to renegotiate, so, we were able at that point to everybody on board to reduce the cost of production.

“Also, the fact that a lot of expatriates left of COVID-19 made our locals to step and of course, the locals are cheaper and we have to find local solutions to some of our problems.

“So, on the whole, we were able to significantly  bring down the cost of production even beyond five per cent and our target now is not  five per cent, but we are targeting 10 per cent,’’ Sylva said, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, on .

The minister put the daily consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as Petrol, in the country at about 66 million litres per day, but was at some point brought down to 52 million litres even though it spikes once while.

He attributed the spike in volume to activities of smugglers, saying that it was not a regular situation and could not be used as a measure to determine the volume of daily consumption.

“The average consumption has actually reduced about 66 million to about 52 million on the average,’’ he said.

He added that government would continue to work with security agencies of petroleum products was eliminated in the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,