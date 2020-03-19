Covid-19: Handball Federation postpones 2nd quarter league in Lagos

Haruna Maigidansama, President, Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), has announced the indefinite postponement of the second quarter of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League billed to hold later in the year.

Maigifansama told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Thursday in Lagos that the necessary preparations for the competition would also be suspended until further notice.

According to him, it is part of efforts by the HFN to comply with the directive by the Ministry of Youth and Sports stopping federation’s from all national and international championships.

Maigidansama noted that refresher courses were usually held to update referees as part of build up programmes for the league.

“It is expected of us as a federation under the Sports ministry to comply with its directives.

“This is the reason for this postponement and preparations related issue.

“In view of the above, our earlier scheduled Prudent Energy Handball Premier League is hereby postponed indefinitely.

“We won’t resume until the issues around COVID-19 become clearly resolved,” he said.

The president urged Nigerians to remain safe and adhere to health instructions to help reduced the spread of the virus.

“Please, let us remain safe and observe some social distancing yourself to help prevent the spread of this virus,” he said. (NAN)