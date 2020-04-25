COVID-19: Group wants local capacity for vaccine production strengthened

As the world battles the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Coalition of Civil Societies Network for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (COCSNHAN) on Saturday emphasised the need to strengthen the capacity of local actors in vaccine production.

The group, in an interview in Abuja, also advocated a general upgrade of health technology.

According to Mr Ikenna Nwakanma, its first co-chairman, the development of other critical health researches was imperative to containing or preparing for future pandemics.

Nwakanma, who emphasised the need for a functional structure for medical research, said it was key to overcoming onslaughts of global deadly pandemics.

“If we had set up a functional structure for medical research with the right human capacity, maybe we would have been speaking confidently on what our fate is on the current situation.

“Sometime ago, we called on government to view public health, particularly infectious diseases like HIV and TB, as national security problems as they had the capacity to destabilise the economy, cause huge mortality in a short time and disrupt social life.

“Today, COVID-19 has driven the point home clearly for us. The question is, are we going to learn from this or still wait for another episode of `bioterrorism?’.

The co-chairman described COVID 19 as “bioterrorism”, expressing fear of similar reccurrence in future hence the need to be proactive.

According to him, “today, it is COVID-19, next time who knows what it will be? Whatever it will be, the question is, what are we doing about it today?”

He said that government should utilise the army of microbiologists and scientists being churned out yearly in the country.

“That alone is a security risk because we must account for where our trained scientists are, and what they are doing.

“We may not be able to identify possible domestic `bioterrorism’ from our jobless bioscientists who may be feeling ignored and frustrated by a system they may not be happy with,’ he said.

Nwakanma urged government to rise to the occasion to ensure accelerated success in the general health technology for a secured Nigeria.

He, however, opined that the biggest security problem confronting the country was not banditry.

“The major concerns today are `bioterroists’ and other public health problems.

“We should devote as much money as we spend on other security problems into public health preparedness and response to ensure a safer country,” he added.(NAN)