COVID-19: Group lauds FCTA over enforcement of face masks in Abuja

An Abuja-based NGO, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), has commended the enforcement of wearing of face masks by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, Ms May Ikokwu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) recently began enforcement of use of face masks in Abuja.

Ikokwu lauded the FCT Administration for the efforts, saying that it was necessary in containing the spread of coronavirus.

“I must salute the courage of the FCT administration for taking the bull by the horn in this most trying time of health challenges.

“This will make people, who have yet to come into terms with the reality of the deadly pandemic to be serious and see the importance of protecting others,” she said.

Ikokwu, who reiterated the need for Nigerians to support government in the fight against COVID-19, said that the strain of the second wave of the pandemic was deadlier than the first.

According to her, it is important for people to observe all the prescribed safety protocols to avoid community infection, adding that this is exactly what FCT administration is doing.

Ikokwu urged governments at all levels, especially state governments, to emulate the FCT administration in ensuring compulsory compliance with safety protocols in their states.

“People should wear the masks properly to cover their mouth and nose, not under the chin, and wash the facemask on getting home after use,” she said.

The chief executive officer attributed the spread of the virus from one placed to another to failure by people to accept the reality of COVID-19.

“The ongoing enforcement of wearing of face masks in Abuja and other states that may likely join will help in changing the thoughts of many on the pandemic from idealism to realism,” she said. (NAN)