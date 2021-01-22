COVID 19: Group calls for immediate release of Zakzaky’s wife 

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has urged the Nigerian government to release Sheikh Ibraheem Elzakzaky’s wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim six days after she tested positive for COVID 19.

The Movement disclosed this on Friday in a statement issued by the President of its Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa, and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Musa stated,”The Islamic Movement in Nigeria is deeply worried that even six days after contracting the dreaded Covid-19 while in an illegal detention at Kaduna prison, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim, wife of our leader Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, has not been taken to any specialized hospital for such patients to receive proper medical care.

“We all know that Covid-19 requires an immediate response of urgent adherence to medical advice, more so, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions including severe arthritis of the knee for five years now. Yet she is still in Kaduna prison at the moment, yet to be hospitalized, and yet to receive proper health care.

“Given her underlying medical conditions and age, her infection places her at heightened risk of severe illness and/or death. Sheikh Zakzaky himself suffers from many underlying conditions which put him at high risk of developing life-threatening symptoms should he contract the virus.

“The couple are next due to appear in court on Monday 25 January to face the bogus charges brought against them ..”

Musa pointed out that the length of time they have spent in custody since being arrested in 2015 reinforces the view that the Buhari regime is conducting a witch-hunt against the couple and abusing the judicial system in the hope that they will die quietly in custody.

“We believe Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife should not be in custody in the first place. A competent court in Abuja freed both of them on 2nd December, 2016 but the federal government contemptuously refused to obey the judgement of the court.

“We call upon the well-meaning Nigerians and the international community to prevail over the Federal and Kaduna State Governments to ensure maximum health care for this patient that is in her 60s and still grieving the extra-judicial killing of her 6 children.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant her good health, protect her husband and other inmates as well as the prison officials from this deadly virus.”