The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has reiterated its belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines for COVID-19.



This is contained in a communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State at the end of 28th meeting of the forum held physically and virtually on Wednesday in Abuja.



The communiqué said that the governors deliberated on issues affecting the country, particularly on the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines and the attendant issues.



It said that Fayemi congratulated his colleagues for accepting to be vaccinated, declaring that so far the vaccines had not shown any signs of side-effects as widely speculated.



The communiqué added that the NGF COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CTAG) led by Prof. Oyewale Tomori briefed the governors on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out across the states.



“The CTAG notes the increasing concerns of the public on the safety of Astra Zeneca vaccines.

“CTAG recommended that Nigeria should continue to vaccinate all eligible persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine in line with the latest WHO recommendations.

“The group said that available evidence, including findings from research in which some CTAG members are involved show that the Astra Zeneca vaccine is safe.

“Governors reiterated their belief in the safety of the Astra Zeneca vaccines and commit to continuously encourage uptake of the vaccines by all eligible persons in their states.

“The governors also encourage the public to report any adverse effect noticed following COVID-19 vaccination,” it added. (NAN)

