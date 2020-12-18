COVID-19: Gov. Umahi orders compulsory use of face mask

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has ordered the compulsory use of face mask in the state as part of the efforts to checkmate the second wave of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Umahi gave the order on Friday in Abakaliki during a press conference against the background of reported spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

He also suspended all forms of large gatherings including Christmas parties and directed that church services in the state should not last for more than two hours.

“From today, Friday, we are going to reactivate COVID-19 protocols in all public places.