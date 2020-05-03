COVID-19: Gov. Matawalle appoints consortium to fumigate Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, has engaged a consortium to fumigate the entire state to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

The governor made this known while commencing the exercise in Gusau on Sunday.

According to him, the coronavirus pandemic seriously requires all the commitment we can muster as a government and so we are going to do our best to prevent spread.

“These companies, Multiplus Investment Ltd., Jongri Steel Structures and Agro Allied Ltd., have already started the exercise with the training of casual workers drawn from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“They will cover all the nooks and crannies of the state, fumigating and disinfecting,” he said.

The governor explained that the companies would also carry out refuse disposal, disinfection of public environment as well as environmental cleanliness in all the local government areas of the state.

Matawalle said that programmes which included, public sensitisation and orientation to educate the public on the importance of the exercise and the dangers associated with COVID-19 and other airborne diseases had been highlighted to the public in the state. (NAN)