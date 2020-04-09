COVID-19: Gov. Lalong, family test negative

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and members of his family on Thursday received results of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted for them and they all came out negative.

The result was disclosed in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.

According to the statment, the samples of the governor and members of his family were taken two days ago by health officials and forwarded to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for examination.

It noted that the governor said he took the test with his family in order to help in addressing the rising stigma gradually building up on the disease, which was making people reluctant in reporting the issue even when they noticed any symptoms.

“Coronavirus is not a death sentence and if we are not careful, people can die out of fear and stigma.

“I call on all our citizens, particularly those who notice any symptoms of the disease, including difficulty in breathing, fever, cough, sore throat, headache and general fatigue, or have had contact with any infected person to report to health officials and submit themselves for examination,” the statement quoted him saying.

It said Lalong assured that the Plateau Government would continue to take proactive measures including a one-week total lockdown beginning midnight Thursday, April 9, to prevent movements that could expose the state to the disease.

The release informed the people that NCDC had already approved the establishment of a Coronavirus testing centre in the state which would take off soon, to reduce challenges associated with taking samples to Abuja for testing.

It assured residents that the Lalong administration would not subject them to any unnecessary hardship and losses, while thanking them for their cooperation and compliance to government directives in curbing COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)