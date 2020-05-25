COVID-19: Gombe to install, inaugurate testing centre on Wednesday

Share the news













The Gombe Government is to install and inaugurate a Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing centre on Wednesday, a task force official has said.

Prof. Idris Mohammed, Chairman of the state task force on the COVID-19, disclosed this at a news conference on Monday in Gombe, while giving an update on the pandemic in the state.

He said that the testing machine would be arriving Gombe on Tuesday, May 26, while officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) would be arriving the state on Wednesday May 27, to install and inaugurate it.

According to him, soon after the installation of the machine, testing of suspected cases will begin.

He stated that the presence of the testing centre in the state would ease the difficulties of traveling with samples for test to other states.

Mohammed noted that so far 44 out of the 64 almajiri pupils, who were quarantined in Amada, had tested negative and reunited with their families.

The chairman said they were still awaiting the remaining 20 results of the almajiri pupils who were quarantined.

He said the state was hoping they returned negative adding that as soon as the results were out they would also be reunited with their families.

According to him, there are only 15 persons in the isolation centres, five at the Specialist Hospital and the remaining 10 at the Kwadon Isolation Centre in Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state. (NAN)

