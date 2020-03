The Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD), on Friday urged cancellation of Friday Juma’at prayer services in the face of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The aim is to slow the progress of the epidemic and to ease pressure on the country’s health services.

According to ZMD, Friday prayers and other activities in Mosques across Germany should be cancelled, at least until the end of March, after consultation with the health authorities at Federal and Regional level. (dpa/NAN)