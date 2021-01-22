COVID-19: Ganduje tasks market leaders transport unions on protocol compliance

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has urged market leaders, transport unions and tricycle operators to comply with COVID-19 protocols to stem the spread of the virus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor met with the stakeholders on Thursday at the Government House, Kano.

Ganduje urged both leaders and members of the associations to adhere to all preventive protocols and other precautionary measures stipulated to curb the spread of the virus by residents of Kano.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna, attributed the rising cases of infection to the poor attitude and perception of the people on the virus.

He, therefore, called on those at the meeting to create enough awareness on the virus and on the preventive measures against the disease.

According to him, the people of the state should abide by all the protocols of COVID-19 in order to avoid the enforcement of another lockdown.

Ganduje however, applauded the associations for assisting the state government in ensuring adequate security and safety in the state.

Earlier, Dr Sabitu Shanono, the Deputy Coordinator, Technical Response of the state taskforce on COVID -19, said the state had recorded 5,083 contact tracing, adding that there were 61,997 suspected cases.

He said the state had also recorded 2,636 confirmed cases with 2,276 discharged.

He, however, lamented that the state was facing the challenge of poor public compliance to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols, as residents were not properly observing safety measures.

According to him, the state recorded 17 deaths and 827 new cases in two months.

Shanono revealed that the state had also recorded 72 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. (NAN)