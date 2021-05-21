COVID-19: Ganduje receives second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje Kano State and some top government officials on Thursday received the second jab Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking after he was vaccinated, Ganduje appreciated the state’s health workers, as well as religious and traditional for the success the vaccination programme.

He reassured the people state government would curb the spread the COVID-19.

“I just took my second dose of the vaccine. I am appealing the people of this state make themselves available for the vaccine.

you didn’t take the first dose, you are excluded from the second dose.

“I assure you that this is the beginning of the end of COVID-19 in Kano State,” he said.

The governor urged the people continue abide by the Covid-19 protocol.

Earlier, the for Health, Dr Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that so far 3,968 were recorded in the state, 3,896 of which were successfully managed and 110 deaths recorded.

According him, out of 209,568 received by the state government on 10th March, all intended beneficiaries had been covered.

Tsanyawa said that a large number of residents were responding positively to the vaccine . (NAN)

