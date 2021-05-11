The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa Command, has extended its awareness and sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 to motor parks across the state.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ahmed Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that the gesture was part of activities to mark the 2021 West Africa Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) Day.

Mohammed said the exercise was to sensitise the motoring public on the need to continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

He added that “the day is observed by FRSC and all member states in accordance with the resolutions reached at the WARSO executive committee meeting held in Cotonou, Benin Republic in April 2013, which set aside May 8 of every year as the WARSO Day.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is `Road Safety Consciousness in the Midst of Global Pandemic’, hence the need to sensitise stakeholders in this regard.”

She explained that the command had visited Dutse Ultra Modern Motor Park and sensitised the motoring public on use of face mask and other COVID-19 protocols.

The sector commander added that the exercise was replicated in three unit commands of the FRSC in Hadejia, Gumel and Kazaure.

According to him, commuters and other stakeholders are sensitised on maintenance of social distancing and use of hand sanitisers.

At the Dutse motor park and other parks across the state, commuters, drivers, park operators and other stakeholders were encouraged to observe COVID-19 protocols, especially the use of face mask, hand sanitisers and maintaining social distance.

“Unions (NURTW/NATO) were tasked to provide hand washing stations at entrance of all motor parks for hand washing, maintaining hygienic environment and all other safety measures to combat the deadly virus,” the sector commander added. (NAN)

