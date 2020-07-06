COVID-19: FRSC, road transport unions to enforce protocols in parks

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Road Transport Unions have agreed to enforce COVID-19 protocols in parks across the the country, following the lifts of ban on interstate travels.Speaking at the virtual meeting held on Monday in Abuja, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that it was important for all stakeholders in the road transport sector to chart the course on the way forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had given permission for interstate movement outside of the curfew hours with effect from July 1.Oyeyemi said that the meeting had also become important as development around the world and within the country over the last few months had been quite edifying.He said that mobility was a cardinal factor in responding to the pandemic and not just in the area of total eradication of the surge, adding that it would also help in revamping the economic activities of the nation.

This, he said, would ensure that citizens were shielded from its immediate and long term impacts.“It is instructive to categorically state that all transport unions such as NURTW, NARTO, PTONA, RTEAN, NUPENG, PTD, ACOMORON, ALBOAN and others must brace up with the present reality and ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.“This is in consideration of the fact that the road transport sub-sector has been one of the national fronts at the receiving end of the tremendous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.\

“The significant reduction in its contribution to national economic growth and development due to staggered lockdown and restriction of movement, has been worrisome.“However, following governments phased easing of the lockdown and the window given for resumption of inter state travels, it became imperative for the FRSC to convene a stakeholders meeting.“This would help to fully intimate all players in the sector, including transport unions, fleet operators and others, on the modalities for operation, based on the guidelines of the presidential task force on COVID-19,” he said.

The FRSC boss however, urged vehicle owners to caution their drivers to know that the permission by the government for people to travel across the states, was not a warranty to violate legal speed limits.Responding, The President, National Association of Road Transport (NARTO) Mr Yusuf Othman said that the union was ready to abide by the rules and ensure full compliance for the safety of people.Othman said that the safety of every passenger was important as such the need for enforcement of the rules was called for.“We will direct all our people across the country to join hands with FRSC to fight this pandemic and ensure the country is free of Coronavirus, ” he said . (NAN)

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.