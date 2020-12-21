COVID-19: FRSC implores Christians to celebrate Yuletide on low key

The Idiroko Unit, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, has advised Christians to celebrate the Christmas in a low key and adhere to preventive protocols against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Olaluwoye Akinwunmi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

According to Akinwunmi, the advice is necessary to ensure that the spread of the scourge is curtailed.

He said that people should remember that the pandemic has not gone and if precaution is not observed, especially during the Yuletide, it might escalate.