COVID-19: FRSC cautions against overloading of passengers

As part of efforts to sustain the ongoing advocacy campaigns to curtail the spread of coronavirus through overloading of vehicles with passengers, the Federal Road Safety Corps has again admonished all drivers of vehicles to carry only one person at the front and not more than three in a row of the vehicles. While motorcycle riders should carry only one person at a time so that occupants will be able to guard themselves and watch out for symptoms as they commute to their destinations.

According to Bisi Kazeem, FRSC Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi gave the advice following the need to curtail the spread of the global pandemic through avoidable overloading of vehicles with persons.

Kazeem equally stated that the Corps Marshal advised that travellers should also endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles at all times no matter the urgency of their trip.

According to him, at this point, it is better to be late on your trip than to indulge in unhealthy acts that will lead to contracting or spreading the virus as the world has already had enough of the epidemic.

Oyeyemi further cautions motorists who notice any strange type of flu to consider the welfare of others and stay back, notify the family and loved ones of the development, and report himself or herself for medical examination.

While he gave the foregoing advice and warned against indiscriminate overloading of vehicles, the Corps Marshal enjoined all motorists and road users to continually observe all traffic rules and regulations. He called on motorists to drive to stay alive.

The spokesperson advised all motorists to adopt the safety tips that the Federal Ministry of Health has given and further stated that with the right attitude, the world will overcome this deadly pandemic in no distant time.