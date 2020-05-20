COVID-19: FRSC boss tasks personnel on effective enforcement

Share the news













The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Wednesday charged its Officers across the country to gear up and align completely with the ongoing enforcement on restrictions order.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement obtained by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered an extension of the lockdown for another two weeks to further contain and control the spread of the disease effective from May 18.

Oyeyemi said that the Officers should ensure physical distancing amongst vehicle occupants and carry out the Presidential directives with vigour so as to contribute immensely in flattening the curve of the pandemic.

He said FRSC was committed towards sustaining existing collaborations with the Federal and State Governments in the fight against the ravaging Coronavirus.

Oyeyemi said the corps would ensure that the order on restrictions were diligently and effectively enforced with all sense of professionalism, civility and resilience.

He said the Commanding Officers should ensure adequate deployment of personnel on all routes as it moved into the first week of the extension of the lockdown.

“Personnel must show diligence and ensure total enforcement of all the measures in place.

“Particularly, the ban on interstate travels, physical distancing amongst commuters, and policy on use of masks/covering, ” he said.

​

Oyeyemi said that Officers should sustained the initial order that no vehicle should be allowed to violate the directives as contained.

According to him, except the vehicles and the occupants are accredited essential workers with proof of identification.

“Commanding Officers must ensure vehicles are impounded and occupants handed over to the Police for prosecution in the Court of Law for contravening Presidential Order on restrictions, social distancing and stay at home, ” he said.

The Corps Marshal, therefore, advised citizens to comply with the restriction order or face the wrath of law.

He also advised essential workers who might be tempted to compromise with the social distancing directives in vehicles to restrain from such as the virus does not discriminate nor spare anybody irrespective of class or profession. (NAN)

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.