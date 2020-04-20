COVID-19: FRSC begins production, distribution of customised face masks

The Federal Road Safety Corps has commenced the production and distribution of customised face masks for its personnel across the country. This development came in response to the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government to procure and distribute locally made face masks for use by their staff as part of established efforts to quell the spread of the virus.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, to ensure a timely response to this directive, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed the tailoring unit of the Corps to commence immediate and speedy production and distribution of customised face masks for Officers and Marshals of the Corps nationwide due to the critical role the Corps plays in the ongoing enforcement of the National restriction order.

Kazeem noted that FRSC personnel being at the front line in the enforcement of the Presidential restriction order on Covid-19, they have every tendency of coming in contact with different categories of people including carriers of the infectious disease, and as such deserve to adopt all precautionary measures, especially the constant use of face masks while discharging their statutory functions.

He further stated that the produced facemasks to be distributed to personnel have been certified by medical experts to be fit for use by all Staff.

The Spokesperson recalled that in the wake of the pandemic, the Corps Marshal had proactively supervised the distribution of alcohol based sanitizers and the conventional medical face masks to staff at the National Headquarters and other formations including the National Driver’s Licence capture centres.