COVID-19: FRSC arrests 321 for overloading

Pursuant to its resolve to diligently enforce the social distance order as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and State Governors across the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps has through a coordinated and swift operation, arrested and booked a total of 321 offenders for violating the social distance order by overloading their vehicles with excess passengers.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, he revealed that the arrests were successfully carried out with effect from Sunday, 30 March, to 06 April, 2020 owing to the Presidential directive on strict adherence to social distancing as part of Governments organised effort to forestall unnecessary spread of the virus.

Giving details of the arrests, the Spokesperson stated thus;

Generally, so far within the first week of this enforcement, the Corps has recorded 321 arrests on overloading and violation of the social distance directive.

The Corps Marshal has further called on motorists to desist from any act of overloading of vehicles and warned passengers not to board any vehicle that is already carrying more than the expected number of persons. According to Oyeyemi, everybody must be at alert and maintain maximum health and safety guidelines as any compromise might be so dangerous and could lead to undue escalation of the already rising pandemic