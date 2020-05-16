COVID-19: Foundation donates palliatives to FCT community

A non-governmental organisation, the Mighty One Empowerment Foundation, has donated food items to the vulnerable and widows in Dutse-Alhaji of Federal Capital Territory to cushion the effects of COVID-19 lockdown.

Mrs Joy Inimgba, the President of of the organisation, told the Newsmen on Saturday that the gesture was aimed at reducing the suffering of the less privileged.

According to her, the organisation is saddled with the responsibility and passion to serve humanity, irrespective of religious background, gender, ethnicity and culture.

“We are committed to bringing comfort to the needy and empowering vulnerable citizens without any form of discrimination.

“The organisation is available to always give back to the society, especially during emergencies as well as during health and humanitarian crises such as we now find ourselves due to the ravaging COVID-19.

“The organisation was led to intervene and provide this token of gifts to reduce the suffering and frustration being faced by widows owing to COVID-19,” she said.

Monday Agada, General Overseer, Arena of Faith Deliverance Ministry, commended the leadership of the organisation for helping the vulnerable to fight the pandemic and hunger.

Agada called on other well meaning Nigerians to emulate the organisation to help in cushioning the effects of the lockdown in the country.

He told the beneficiaries to remain faithful and to put their trust in the unfailing love of God for sustenance and survival.

The palliative included rice, Maggi, noodles, beans, salt detergent, palm oil and vegetable oil. (NAN)

