COVID-19: Foundation donates 3 ambulances, 50,000 face masks to Bauchi State

BUA Foundation, an NGO, on Monday, donated three new ambulances and 50,000 face masks to the Bauchi State government to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Mr AbdulSamad Rabiu, the chairman, BUA Foundation, commended the state government in the fight against the pandemic, saying that the gesture was to support the government’s efforts in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state ”because we are not out of it yet”.

Rabiu, who was represented by Dr Aliyu Hong, BUA’s Director of Government’s Relations, said that the donation was to cushion the effect of the pandemic as the country anticipates a second wave of the pandemic.

“The fact is that we are witnessing a new trend again, that is the second wave. Already, in Europe and America, we have seen that the effect of COVID-19 is being felt and even in Nigeria, the number of patients has been increasing.

“Even though the government has done remarkably well in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state, I want to support your effort and also in all other laudable developmental projects that you have been doing in the state.

The chairman disclosed that the Foundation had donated materials, foods and infrastructure to the tune of N8 billion in support of states and the federal governments’ fight against COVID-19 across the country.

He pledged his continued support to efforts by governments and institutions aimed at making Nigeria step out of COVID-19.

Receiving the items, Gov. Bala Mohammed appreciated the gesture, saying the donations were testament enough for the people to know that COVID-19 was not yet over.

Mohammed charged his aides to ensure that the materials were judiciously used, saying, “I don’t want to see them in government house, they should be deployed to the health facilities where they are needed. The face masks should also be distributed, local government by local government.” (NAN)