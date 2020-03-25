COVID-19: Former Bauchi governor commiserates with Mohammed, Kyari

Former governor of Bauchi, Muhammad Abubakar has sympathised with Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari over their being tested positive of the dreaded coronavirus.

This is contained in a statement by his Media Aide, Ali Ali and issued on Wednesday.

“I received with shock, the disturbing news that two of our leaders at the state and national levels, in the persons of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the President, have tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus aka Covid-19.

“My fervent prayers are with them, their families and indeed all Nigerians and other members of the global community, suffering from this debilitating virus.

“My family and I fervently pray for the quick recovery of these two leaders in particular and other sufferers across the globe. This pandemic reminds us of the fragility and ephemerality of life, two reasons why we should all close ranks and fight a common enemy that pose as an existential threat to humanity.

“We should rally round and pray for all who have contracted the disease and wish them a speedy recovery. We should keep in mind that none of us is insulated from its ravages.

“I implore all and sundry to view the onslaught of Covid-19 as threat to our collective humanity. The rampage of Covid-19, has literally lockdown the universe and with devastating consequences,” Abubakar stated.