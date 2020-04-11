COVID-19: FMC Abuja produces pharmaceutical items to reduce spread

Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Abuja has produced some pharmaceutical products to help curb the spread of the virus.

Mr Bada Niyi, Head of Pharmacy Department in the Centre made this known in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that the production was necessity by the continuous increased of suspected cases of Coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT,.

Niyi said that the pharmaceutical products was part of the centre’s effort to reduce to the barest minimum, the menace being caused by COVID – 19 and other communicable and non communicable diseases.

“Among the products the FMC has manufactured include 0.5 % Sodium Hypoclorite solution spray for general disinfection of surfaces, door, floors.

”Others are, 70% Isopropyl Alcoholic spray for disinfection of medical devices, wooden and plastic surfaces and; Alcoholic hand – rub (sanitizer) for sanitizing hands”.

According to him, the products are for internal and to an extent external uses so as to contribute their expected quota in the bid to address ill healths, COVID – 19 inclusive.

Niyi appreciated the Centre’s Medical Director, Prof. Saad Ahmed for the encouragement, adding that if the support continues, the Centre would be manufacturing paracetamol sirup and others soon.

However, the Head of Department said that the demand for hand sanitiser was high due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“So to curb this, we resorted to manufacturing them for the internal use by the hospital.

“But perhaps in the future, we shall see how to manufacture enough for internal and external uses,” he said. (NAN)

