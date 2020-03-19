COVID-19: First Lady orders shutdown of office

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has directed the immediate shutdown of her office for two weeks as part of preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mrs Buhari gave the directive in a circular signed by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Aliyu Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja.

”I have directed the shutdown of my office for two weeks with immediate effect while essential staff can work from home as a result of some Staff who recently returned from the UK.

“Let’s keep adhering to the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and NCDC which encourages maintaining social distancing, high hygiene culture through regular washing of hands with soaps and sanitisers.

”Let’s adopt preventive measures and ensure the safety of our families and the general public,”she said.

The first lady advised parents to take necessary measures to prevent their children from the spread of Coronavirus.

”I urge all parents to do the same if possible because prevention is better than cure,” she said.

Mrs Buhari also announced that one of her daughters who just returned from the United Kingdom is currently on self isolation even without experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19.

”Earlier today, my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19.

”Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health, Presidential Task force on COVID-19 and that of NCDC, she is on self isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the virus,″ she said. (NAN)