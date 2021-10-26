COVID-19: Fintiri urges corps members to get vaccinated

 Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged corps members deployed to state to be vaccinated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), to stem spread of pandemic.

Fintiri made call on Tuesday at swearing-in ceremony of 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members at the Damare Orientation Camp, Gerei Local  Government Area of the state.

governor, represented by Mr Aloysius Babadoke, Commissioner for Youths, said state government and relevant stakeholders would deploy vaccination teams to camp.

“Please take advantage of this opportunity and get yourselves vaccinated if you have not done that.

“Also take advantage of being in camp by participating in all activities,” he said.

While calling on corps members to accept their posting to state in good faith, Fintiri advised them to be security conscious.

“Therefore, as Chief Security Officer of state, I assure you that, you will only be posted to where we are sure of your safety.”

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Tukur, Coordinator of scheme, charged corps members to actively participate in all camp activities.

Tukur stressed need for corps members to take advantage of skills training programme under its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), to enable them to learn trades and become self-reliant.

He further admonished the corps members to shun cultism, and social vices.

“I urged you to use the social media only for the promotion of unity and other positive purposes rather rumour peddling and the promotion of hatred,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,273 corps members has been sworn-in for the one-year national service.

The corps members comprised 395 females and 878 males. (NAN)

