COVID-19: Fintiri grants amnesty to 18 juveniles from Remand Homes

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has granted amnesty to 18 children of Remand Homes to curtail further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Fintiri was represented by Mrs Lami Ahmed, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Social Development and Integration, on Monday in Yola.

He said the exercise was to complement Federal Government’s efforts at further reducing the spread of the virus in Adamawa.

Fintiri said the ministry was saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that all children in the state were protected and secured.

“With the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments at the Federal and State levels are working toward the decongestion of correctional institutios in the country.

“The release of the children follows a request by the Minister of Women Affairs to the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“And in line with the minister’s request, the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs was able to have released 11 inmates in May and seven today, making a total of 18 inmates,” Fintiri said.

The governor said the released children was the last batch of juveniles to be reunited with their families in the state.

Fintiri advised the children not to see the amnesty as an opportunity to repeat or commit further crimes.

“You should build your future to be responsible and productive citizens so as to be future leaders,” the governor advised.

Earlier, Mrs Bibiana James, the Officer in-charge of the state Remand Homes, identified lack of recreational and vocational facilities as among the major constraints affecting the functionality of the correctional centres in the state. (NAN)

