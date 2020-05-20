COVID-19: Fidelity Bank donates N5m to fight scourge in Kebbi

Share the news













Fidelity Bank has donated N5 million to Kebbi state government in efforts to contain the coronavirus scourge.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor Yahaya Sarki said the donation was to support in the provision of palliatives to vulnerable persons suffering from hardship as a result of lockdown.

The Cheque for the amount was presented to the Chief of Staff Government House, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), by the Regional Manager of the Bank, Mallam Salihu Jibrin,at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He assured the state government that, the bank would be an active partner in the fight against the dreaded Coronvirus disease by providing more possible assistance.

“Although the donation of five million naira by the bank could be described as a token, it would aid ongoing efforts by the state government in containing the covid-19 scourge,” he averred.

The Regional Manager announced that, the money would be remitted into the state government’s account by Wednesday, May 20,2020.

Responding, the Chief of Staff, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, thanked Fidelity Bank for the invaluable gesture, on behalf of Governor Atiku Bagudu and Kebbi state government.

He said that, all donations received from various sources were handed over to the state Task Force on covid-19, for proper management.

He commended Chairman of the Task Force on Covid -19, Commissioner for Health, Jafar Muhammed (Clean), and his team members, for doing a marvelous job in curbing the spread of the dreaded corona virus disease, as well as providing treatment to persons who have tested positive for the disease.

The Branch Manager, Fidelity Bank, Birnin Kebbi, Musa Isa and the Branch Manager, Sokoto, Bello Aliyu, accompanied the Regional Manager to the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, for the historic presentation of the donation.

