COVID-19: FG to monitor intervention funds released to health institutions — minister

March 16, 2021



Federal Government  has said that it monitor usage of special intervention funds released to Federal medical and health institutions for management of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.


Minister of State, Finance Budget and Planning, Prince Clement Agba, disclosed during his monitoring and evaluation visit to Hospital Abuja (NHA) and the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, on Tuesday evening.


Agba said  he visit 52 institutions,  within the health sector, where government was intervening, to see what they did with the  money released to them.


“N500 billion was taken  from a special account,  with that we set up the intervention fund.


“N128 billion of that was in the health sector and for all the federal medical centres and university teaching hospitals.


“ President Muhammadu approved about N49 billion to be spent in building Intensive Care Units (ICU) and you will find replicated in 52 medical centres and teaching hospitals across the country,” he said, adding that
ICUs cost about  N18 billion and a molecular laboratory was also about N18 billion.


“ We are also funding the isolation centres in each of these institutions and providing Personal Protective equipment (PPE) for the used of first line medical personnel,” he said.


Agba, however, said that only 50 per cent of the funds were released, adding that more funds be released after the monitoring and evaluation exercise.


The minister commended the President for his transparency in government, the NHA and FMC  Jabi, for the  equipment procured for the management of the pandemic.


Earlier, the Medical Director of NHA, Dr Jaf Momoh, commended the government for making the hospital a one stop facility for everything, as he took the minister round the intervention projects within the hospital, pointing out that the hospital would soon commence the use of some of the projects.


Also, the CMD of FMC, Dr Saad Ahmed, said  the ICU would be beneficial not only to  COVID-19  patients, but all citizens. ”The hospital can run tests without sending samples anywhere,” he said.

Commending the Federal Government  for their quick response in handling the pandemic, Ahmed said that after the  COVID-19, the isolation centre would be used for other diseases. ()

