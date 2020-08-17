COVID-19: FG to end evacuation of Nigerians Aug. 25 – PTF

The Federal Government announced that evacuation of Nigerians in diaspora as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will end on Aug. 25, 2020.

This was revealed by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha at the PTF daily briefing on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the U.S. and Egypt have indicated interest to repatriate Nigerians convicted, pardoned and paroled in those countries.

Speaking during the briefing, Mustapha said:”a number of countries have signified intention to repatriate Nigerians convicted and pardoned and paroled in those countries.

“These include the UAE, Egypt and the U.S. Coming in the midst of our National Response to COVID-19, all relevant agencies of government are taking multi sectoral steps to ensure that the process remains within acceptable international protocols and in line with bilateral agreements.

“For the purpose of clarity, this should be distinguished from normal evacuation flights and we wish to state that all evacuation flights will end on Aug. 25, 2020 after which Airports will be given sufficient time to prepare for reopening.”

He also appreciated sub-national efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the sub-national levels of government for their efforts at advancing the Risk Communication and Community Engagement Strategy.

“The PTF is happy to note that their ownership of the strategy has manifested in many states establishing sample collection centres in all their local government Areas, while those that are yet to do so are also working on it.

“Similarly, the establishment of treatment centres, which is contributing to the high number of discharge cases and reduced fatality, in most local government areas is worth commending.

“We are fully in the community spread phase and one of the major measures we can take is to keep testing to detect, detect and treat.

“Our partners have continued to provide support for our National Response.

“Over the week-end, the UAE presented Nigeria with 7.5 tonnes of medical supplies and also facilitated the return of stranded Nigerians in their country.

“The Nigerian government, wishes to express her appreciation to the government and good people of the United Arab Emirates and its people.

“The PTF similarly received additional PPEs from the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association and Messrs Changzhou Sang Ma Education Foundation, a Chinese company. Particularly, we remember with deep sense of gratitude, the immeasurable role the late Mallam Samaila Isa Funtua played in facilitating the donation by the Chinese company.

“May his soul Rest In Peace,” he said.(NAN)

