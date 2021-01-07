COVID-19: FG to begin 2nd phase assessment of Treatment Centres nationwide -Minister

The Federal Governmet says it will soon commence the second phase assessment of COVID isolation/treatment centres nationwide.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, whose address was read by a representative at the Presidential Task Force, (PTF) briefing Thursday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, “A second phase assessment of our isolation/treatment centres country-wide to verify challenges is to be carried out immediately. This is to enable us provide appropriate intervention measures required to strengthen these centres.”

He also confirmed that, “As of yesterday 6th January, 2021 new cases recorded were 1,354 with 1 death recorded unfortunately. Total number of cases tested is 1,004,915. Number of confirmed cases is 94,369. Active cases stand at 15,764. Discharged cases till date are 77,299. Number of deaths till date is 1,324 with case fatality rate of 1.4%”

The minister further assured that “The Federal Government is determined to ensure morbidity due to covid -19 is reduced to the barest minimum while improving on the fatality rate. Appropriate measures are being taken to achieve these objectives.

He added that, “We are not unmindful of our obligations to our health workers particularly those in the frontline. We appreciate them and urge Nigerians to encourage them in this challenging pandemic situation so that they can continue to give their best.”

Speaking on the issue of vaccines, he said “We are working very hard to get vaccines for our people. It may not come soon enough, therefore we need to be alive to get the vaccines when they come. I have brought this up to under score the importance of compliance with non-pharmaceutical measures as advised to reduce transmissibility of the virus.

“We continue to appeal to States to increase testing and contact tracing. The cooperation of the States with the Federal authorities is critical to our collective objective of defeating COVID-19,” the Minister said.