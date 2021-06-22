COVID-19 : FG takes delivery of $1m Saudi donated equipment –director

The Federal has taken delivery of equipment one million dollars donated by the of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to Mr Olusegun Adetola, Director, Media and Public Relations in the .

In a statement in , on Tuesday, Adetola said that the handing-over ceremony took place at the Saudi Arabia Embassy.

Represented at the occasion by Alhaji Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the equipment would help the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ehanire thanked the kingdom for its donation of 23 ventilators accompanied with other items such as: surgical sterile gowns, non-sterile surgical gowns, surgical mask, nitrite gloves.

He reiterated ’s effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic until its total eradication, as he acknowledged the Kingdom’s continuous contributions to the growth of Nigeria’s health sector, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.

The minister also appreciated the extensive efforts of the kingdom in combating blindness, cataract and glaucoma, amongst other sight weakness and disorders in Nigeria.

Ehanire expressed ’s readiness to utilise the donated equipment positively and their distribution to various centres, while noting the kingdom’s role as a key partner in global health and development.

In his remarks, the Ambassador of the kingdom, Mr Faisal Al-Ghamdi, emphasised his country’s plans to organise 12 voluntary campaigns blindness, undertake heart surgeries and cataract, across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

He also mentioned different humanitarian assistance being rendered by the kingdom to displaced persons in the North East, in addition to the distribution of food baskets of $10 million dollars to families in Borno, Yobe, and States. (NAN)

