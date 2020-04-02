COVID-19: FG rolls out conditional cash transfers in Anambra, two others

The conditional cash transfer (CCT) to the most indigent and vulnerable in the country by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has entered its second day, with a simultaneous roll-out in Anambra, Katsina and Nasarawa states.

Salisu Na’inna Dambatta SA (Media and Press Affairs) said in a press release that Thursday’s rollout of the payments came on the heels of Wednesday’s exercise in Kwali. Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where 5000 registered beneficiaries were paid.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has earlier approved the cash transfers to beneficiaries in the country, Dambatta said.

He added that conditional Cash Transfer payments to the poorest and most vulnerable households took place Thursday in Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria at Anyamelum LGA (Wards Anaku 1 & 2; Omor 1 & 2; Umerum Umumbo; Igbakwu; Ifite Ogwari 1 & 2; Umueje and Omasi).

Similar payments to more beneficiaries of the programme were started carried out in three centers of Wamba East, Wayo and Nakere in Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria, the spokesman said.

Also payments were made, according to Dambatta, in eleven of the 34 local government areas of Katsina State. The local government areas are Bakori, Bindawa, Baure, Batagarawa, Dandume and Ingawa. Others are Kaita, Mani, Musawa, Rimi and Kankara.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had explained at the rollout of the payments in Kwali on Wednesday that, the payment was part of the immediate palliatives promised by President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of the partial lockdown of the country as parts of the measures to contain the Covid-19 Pandemic.