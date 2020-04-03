COVID-19: FG rolls out CCT in Anambra, two other states

By Chimezie Godfrey



The Minister, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has rolled out the second phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), to the most indigent and vulnerable in the country.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, the Minister said that the roll out was done simultaneously in Anambra, Katsina and Nasarawa states.

She explained that the rollout of the payments comes on the heels of Wednesdays exercise in Kwali, Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where 5000 registered beneficiaries were paid.

“Conditional Cash Transfer payments to the poorest and most vulnerable households took place today in Anambra State, South Eastern Nigeria at Anyamelum LGA (Wards Anaku 1 & 2; Omor 1 & 2; Umerum Umumbo; Igbakwu; Ifite Ogwari 1 & 2; Umueje and Omasi).

“Similar payments to more beneficiaries of the programme were started carried out in three centers of Wamba East, Wayo and Nakere in Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria.

“Also payments were made in eleven of the 34 local government areas of Katina State. The local government areas are Bakori, Bindawa, Baure, Batagarawa, Dandume and Ingawa. Others are Kaita, Mani, Musawa, Rimi and Kankara,” she said.

The Minister explained that the rollout of the payments in Kwali on Wednesday was part of the immediate palliatives promised by President Muhammadu Buhari to cushion the effect of the partial lockdown of the country as parts of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.