COVID-19: FG receives support from Petroleum Equalization Fund for vulnerable citizens

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has received Covid-19 palliatives from the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), for onward distribution to the poor and vulnerable citizens.

The Minister Sadiya Farouq received the food items from the Executive Secretary of the Fund, Ahmed Bobboi, during his visit to the on her, Wednesday in Abuja.

The items received include 2, 300 sacks of food items each containing 10kg rice, 10kg semovita, I carton of indomie, 4 litres of vegetable oil and 10 pieces of spaghetti.

The Minister expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture exhibited by the PEF to support the poor and vulnerable especially during the COVID-19 lockdown and assured the Executive Secretary that the palliative will get to the intended beneficiaries.

Farouq noted that these items came at the right time when many Nigerians are faced with challenges during this pandemic especially the poor and the vulnerable.

Bobboi appreciated the effort of the ministry in providing support to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He also stated that the items were donated to further assist the ministry in providing relief items to the poor and vulnerable Nigerians in an effort to cushion the effects of Covid-19 lockdown.

