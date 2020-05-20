COVID-19: FG receives 292 stranded evacuees from S/Arabia

Share the news













The Nigerian Government has received 292 stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia, with a large number of them nursing mothers and children.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, disclosed this on his verified twitter handle on Wednesday.

“We received 292 evacuees stranded in Saudi Arabia yesterday. The Saudi Government transported them to Abuja.

“A large number are nursing mothers and children, and they are all comfortably settled in hotels under the 14 days quarantine,” Onyeama twitted.

The 970 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

More Nigerians are expected to be evacuated soon following pledges from the Nigerian National Petroleum Coporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to assist in subsequent evacuations. (NAN)

