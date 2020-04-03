Covid-19: FG provides medical, life insurance for health workers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government, says it is working with stakeholders to provide medical and life insurance cover for frontline health workers involved in the war against Covid-19 in Nigeria.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, revealed this on Friday in Abuja during a media briefing to update the citizens on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Mustapha said that the medical and life insurance cover for the health workers is being planned considering the danger the frontline health workers are exposed to in the battle against the dreaded Covid-19.

“In recognition of the danger to which our frontline health workers are exposed to, government is working with other stakeholders to structure medical and life insurance cover for their protection.

“I, therefore, wish to assure them of our commitment and urge them to put in their utmost best as they battle to save us from this ravaging disease.”

He also urged Non Governmental Organisatioins (NGOs) to deploy their resources, especially community-based manpower to shore up the arrangements by the sub-national entities.

The SGF appealed to traders to be sensitive to the plight of other Nigerians by not yielding to the temptation to increase the prices of goods and services.

“To the Nigerian traders and business men and women, we appeal for resistance to the urge to hike prices of goods and commodities, during this period as our compassionate nature must prevail.

“This is the best time to be considerate and to show empathy for our fellow Nigerians,” he appealed.

The SGF who is also the chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, equally appealed to security personnel to deploy caution in enforcing the seat at home order of the federal government.

“The PTF finds it very necessary to appeal to our law enforcement agencies to deploy tact and caution in the course of enforcing the rules, even, in the face of provocation.

“We similarly appeal to all Nigerians to be law abiding, exercise patience and self-restraint.

“The message from Mr. President is that no Nigerian should on account of these rules suffer any harm or pains during this period or at any time in our national life,” he stressed.