COVID-19: FG provides insurance cover for 5,000 health workers

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that the federal government has procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

The President disclosed this on Monday, during his nationwide address on the cumulative lockdown order of Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on COVID-19 pandemic.

Buhari commended Nigerians for their resilience and patriotism, which they have demonstrated in the collective fight against what he described as the biggest health challenge of this generation.

He specially appreciated the frontline healthcare workers who risk their lives in the treatment of citizens who are infected with coronavirus disease.

According to him, the procurement of insurance cover for the frontline health workers, is in fulfilment of the government’s promise to improve the welfare of healthcare workers.

“In keeping with our Government’s promise to improve the welfare of healthcare workers, we have signed a memorandum of understanding on the provision of hazard allowances and other incentives with key health sector professional associations.

“We have also procured insurance cover for 5,000 frontline health workers.

“At this point, I must commend the insurance sector for their support in achieving this within a short period of time.”

Buhari revealed that Nigeria has also continued to receive support from the international community, multilateral agencies, the private sector and public-spirited individuals.

He noted this support has ensured that critical lifesaving equipment and materials, which have become scarce globally, are available for Nigeria through original equipment manufacturers and government-to-government processes.

The President said that the distribution and expansion of palliatives which he directed in his earlier broadcast is still on-going in a transparent manner.

He however, noted that he is mindful of the seeming frustration being faced by expectant citizens, while he urged all potential beneficiaries to exercise patience as government continue to fine tune the logistical and distribution processes working with the state governments.