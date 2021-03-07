The Federal Ministry of Aviation alongside its International Partners for Aviation Development, Innovation and Sustainability (iPADIS) is organising a two-day high level ministerial meeting on enhancing air transport connectivity and growth in West Africa.

The Director General, NCAA, Mr Musa Nuhu, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Nuhu said the virtual and online ministerial meeting was for member states policymakers, air transport experts, aviation professionals and other stakeholders in the sub-region to brainstorm on the pre COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event with the theme: ‘Enhancing Air Transport Connectivity and Growth in West Africa’ is scheduled to hold from March 17 to March 18.

The director general said that the meeting was aimed at retooling and repositioning the aviation sector within the region to contend with present and future challenges.

Nuhu said that the President of iPADIS, Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu would deliver a keynote address while the first day would witness meeting of Experts led by the the Director Generals of Civil Aviation with five sessions.

“The discourse will centre on Pre-COVID challenges to air transport development in the West African region; challenges and risks that encumbered the development and implementation of solutions at national levels;

“Others are the current and future impacts of pandemic on air connectivity; strategies and sectorial synergies that are required for air transport growth; and adoption of conclusions and recommendations.

“On the other hand, day two will be officially opened by the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, while the welcome address will be done by Mr Hassan Musa, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation.

“Afterwards there will be Presentations , discussion of the report of the experts meeting and adoption of recommendations and conclusions towards Regional Action plan,”he said.

Nuhu said great number of participants expected to brainstorm in the all- important event will comprise of ministers, DGs and CEOs of Aviation Agencies, Tourism and Public Health.

He added that the Border Control Sectors from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and contracting States are also expected at the meeting.

According to him, others are Heads of international and regional organisations, including International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), United Nation World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

“Among others expected are the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), Airport Council International (ACI), African Union Commission (AUC),African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).

“Others are the Africa Airlines Association (AFRAA), African Air Traffic Management Organisation (ASECNA), Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Heads of civil society and media organisations,”he said.

