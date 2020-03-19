COVID-19: FG orders closure of unity schools

The Federal Government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country from March 26 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Corona virus.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono who gave the order through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said all the Principals of the Unity Colleges should fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

This closure was announced in a statement by Mr Ben Goong Director, Press and Public Relations in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers and hand washing facilities among others.

He said that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

He also directed the Principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.(NAN)