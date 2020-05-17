COVID-19: FG impounds UK aircraft for violating agreement

The Federal government has impounded a British aircraft owned by Flair Aviation, for violating flight operations.

Announcing this on his twitter handle, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika on Sunday said the aircraft, which was given approval to conduct humanitarian operations, was found engaged in commercial services.

“COVID-19. Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably we caught them conducting commercial flights,” the Minister stated.

He added that while the aircraft had been impounded, the crew was being interrogated.

“This is callous! The craft is impounded, crew being interrogated. There shall be maximum penalty. Wrong time to try our resolve!” Sirika tweeted.

