COVID-19: FG hands over palliatives to Kogi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, has handed over food palliatives to the Kogi state government, to cushion the effect of lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The palliatives include three trucks of rice and one truck of vegetable oil.

The Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, was represented by the Head, Special Duties of the Ministry, Nadia Muhammed-Soso, who handed over the relief items to the Deputy Governor of state, Chief Edward Onoja.

The Minister enjoined the state government to ensure that the rice and vegetable oil got to the targeted beneficiaries.

The Minister disclosed that the palliatives came directly from President Muhammadu Buhari to all states of the federation for the less privileged in the country.

In his remarks, Onoja appreciated the kind gesture of the federal government with a promise to ensure the food stuff get to the right persons.

During a courtesy call on the Governor, Yahaya Bello, he appreciated the Ministry and reiterated the necessity of the creation of the Ministry by Mr. President.

Bello further said that the palliatives would be distributed to the people of Kogi state in addition to what the state has been doing.