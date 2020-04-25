COVID-19: FG grants Nigerian students, free subscription to e-learning

The Federal Government granted Nigerian students free subscription to e-learning through some selected sites in partnership with some major networks in the country.

Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education, made this known during the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 daily press briefing in Abuja.

He said the federal government granted free subscription to students during the lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that some selected sites could now be accessed by the student for free lectures.

According to him, Airtel users can browse the site for free while MTN and Glo are still adjusting their technical system for their subscribers to access the free site, adding that both Radio and Television stations could also be accessed for the lecture.

He said the online classes were conducted like the offline, adding that the classes could be taken in real time if the students were online and they could also get the lectures after the classes were over and such student was not online at such time.

He said what the ministry was doing was to synchronise them in order to meet the yearnings of the students during the lockdown period occasioned by COVID-19.

Also, the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Kenyamo said the health workers that were recently relieved of their appointment would have to engage the ministry for a possible way out of the impasse.

He said that though the ministry did not have the details of what led to the disengagement of their appointment but “our duty is to act as conciliator, stressing that since the courts were not sitting, the ministry will not sit akimbo.

” The disengaged health workers can get across to the ministry through the email of my personal address on social media for the ministry to act as conciliator,” he said.

He stated that the ministry knew the importance of health workers at this time of COVID-19 pandemic and so, privilege of mediating in the logjam would be provided to the health workers to resolve the disagreement.(NAN