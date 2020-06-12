COVID-19: FG gives update on Madagascar cure, as daily cases go high

Share the news













As daily cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria continue to rise, from 409 on Wednesday to 681 on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire has given update on the Madagascar herbal cure for coronavirus.

The Madagascar government had donated the drugs to Nigeria through the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo and President Muhammadu Buhari promised to subject them intensive test to determine its suitability.

However, the Minister when asked during the daily press briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Thursday, explained that the federal government had not yet received any report from research centres about the efficacy of the herbal cure.

“We do not have any information yet. We have given them to our research centres and they are working on them. None of them has reported back yet.

“The time it will take for all these researches is not what we know, but I think after a period, I will reach out to them to find out if they can give me an interim report” Ehanire said.

