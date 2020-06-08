COVID-19: FG donates palliative to Nasarawa

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has handed over palliative to Nasarawa Government to help cushion the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq through the Director, Legal Service of the Ministry, Laurat Ajima Elayo, handed over the items on Monday at the Government House, Lafia.

The items which include; 1800 bags (50kg) rice, 2500 Cartons of Tomato Paste, and 600 Kegs (25litres) of Vegetable oil.

The Minister admonished that the state should ensure that the palliative gets to the targeted audience so as to reduce the stress occasioned by the lockdown.

The Governor, Abdullahi Sule through the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe acknowledged receipt of the items.

He assured that the items would be distributed to the poorest of the poor in the State immediately they arrived.

The Governor appreciated the federal government and the ministry for their kind gesture and further stated that the items came handy at a time there was a dare need to assist the State.

Related

Share the news













No tags for this post.