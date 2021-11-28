COVID-19 : FG directs workers on level 12, below to resume duty

By Idris Ibrahim

The Federal Government has directed all workers on grade level 12 and below to resume duty on Wednesday, December 1.

The government made the disclosure Friday in a circular signed by Folasade Yemi-Esan, Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

Federal government had directed all it employees on grade level 12 and below to work from home last year as part of measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the federal government via a circular issued by Mrs Folasade directed the category of officers to resume duty following the advice on Presidential steering Committee on Covid-19.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the committee on Covid-19, Mr President has approved the Vaccine mandate policy.”

“All federal government employees would therefore be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination or present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result done within 72hours,” the statement noted.

The circular further revealed that all public officers who are not vaccinated are advised to visit the following centres in Abuja.

The centres are; Federal Staff Clinic, Federal Secretariat complex phase I and II, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing Clinic, Mabushi and Federal Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development Staff Clinic.

Other centres across the nation can be found on the official website of National Primary Health Care Development Agency ( NPHCDA) via www.nphcda.gov.ng/vaccinationsites.

