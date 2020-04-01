COVID-19: FG develops implementation guidelines for lockdown policy – SGF

The Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha has disclosed that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, had developed an implementation guide and protocols for COVID-19 lockdown policy.

He made the disclosure during the daily media briefing on the virus, which held on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Presidential Task Force PTF, has developed an Implementation Guide and Protocols for the COVID-19 Lockdown Policy.

“This document will be widely circulated to all security agencies and will be discussed with sub-national entities for the purpose of building synergy in the fight against the virus,” Mustapha said.

The SGF also assured that the guidelines and protocols would be published in the national dailies and broadcast on the news networks for more awareness.

He added that following President Buhari’s national broadcast, which “announced a number of restrictions, particularly in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the PTF met with security chiefs to review the status of implementation as it affects compliance and enforcement.

“We have received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Inter-State traffic across the Country as at Tuesday, 31st March, 2020.

“Indications are that there was a reasonable level of compliance with the Presidential directive which has led to great reduction of traffic on major highways.

“We have however received reports of challenges arising from the enforcement of the Presidential directives by security agents generally and in states where Governors have also imposed their own measures,” the SGF said.